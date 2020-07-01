All apartments in Denver
2841 W 52nd Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2841 W 52nd Ave

2841 West 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2841 West 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2841 W52nd Ave Denver 80221 Colorado - Property Id: 242886

Enjoy this beautiful home with its open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The high end finishes compliment the main level that includes an extra space (behind the kitchen) that would be an awesome office / studio / playroom / dining area etc.
The fully finished basement features a second living space, bedroom and a full bathroom.
The upper level has two appealing master suites.
Outside you can enjoy the beautiful deck and mountain view.
This home comes with a detached garage and a reserved off street parking space.
Enjoy close proximity to downtown Denver, Lowell and Tennyson, Regis university, light rail, shopping, restaurants, Starbucks is next door!
Between I70 and I76, only 30 min to boulder.
*Pets are allowed with extra 25$\month payment.
*Email to schedule a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242886
Property Id 242886

(RLNE5634962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 W 52nd Ave have any available units?
2841 W 52nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 W 52nd Ave have?
Some of 2841 W 52nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 W 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2841 W 52nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 W 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 W 52nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2841 W 52nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2841 W 52nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2841 W 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 W 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 W 52nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2841 W 52nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2841 W 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2841 W 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 W 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 W 52nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

