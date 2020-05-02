All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

2830 N Gaylord St

2830 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1906 classic Denver 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house has old world charm. Near City Park! With many original touches in both woodwork and fixtures. It has just been completely painted inside and the kitchen and bathrooms have new tilework. It has 3 roomy bedrooms with high ceilings and hardwood floors upstairs.The main floor is also hardwood and has a large dining/front parlor room with a decorative fireplace and a large living room area. Mature trees provide shade throughout the summer season. The back yard is shaded as well. A detached garage with 2 separate bays is off the back yard and there is plentiful street parking. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage.Easy access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 N Gaylord St have any available units?
2830 N Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 N Gaylord St have?
Some of 2830 N Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 N Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
2830 N Gaylord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 N Gaylord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 N Gaylord St is pet friendly.
Does 2830 N Gaylord St offer parking?
Yes, 2830 N Gaylord St offers parking.
Does 2830 N Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 N Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 N Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 2830 N Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 2830 N Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 2830 N Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 N Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 N Gaylord St has units with dishwashers.
