2830 N Gaylord St

This 1906 classic Denver 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house has old world charm. Near City Park! With many original touches in both woodwork and fixtures. It has just been completely painted inside and the kitchen and bathrooms have new tilework. It has 3 roomy bedrooms with high ceilings and hardwood floors upstairs.The main floor is also hardwood and has a large dining/front parlor room with a decorative fireplace and a large living room area. Mature trees provide shade throughout the summer season. The back yard is shaded as well. A detached garage with 2 separate bays is off the back yard and there is plentiful street parking. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage.Easy access to downtown.