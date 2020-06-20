2822 Jasmine Street

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Condo in Park Hill - Property Id: 84736



A great two story, two bedroom condo in the fabulous neighborhood of Park Hill.Close to restaurants, Long Table brewery and lots of coffee shops. 2 bedrooms, both with large closets. Newly painted with all new appliances in the kitchen, new bathroom fixtures and washer and dryer in the unit. Garden space and a parking space. Large storage facility and bike room. Serious inquires email janeburdette40@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84736

Property Id 84736



(RLNE5813210)