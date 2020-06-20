All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2822 Jasmine Street

2822 Jasmine Street · (720) 530-4810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2822 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bike storage
Available 07/01/20 Condo in Park Hill - Property Id: 84736

A great two story, two bedroom condo in the fabulous neighborhood of Park Hill.Close to restaurants, Long Table brewery and lots of coffee shops. 2 bedrooms, both with large closets. Newly painted with all new appliances in the kitchen, new bathroom fixtures and washer and dryer in the unit. Garden space and a parking space. Large storage facility and bike room. Serious inquires email janeburdette40@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84736
Property Id 84736

(RLNE5813210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Jasmine Street have any available units?
2822 Jasmine Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 2822 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Jasmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Jasmine Street does offer parking.
Does 2822 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 2822 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Jasmine Street has units with dishwashers.
