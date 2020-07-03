2814 Havana St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d69d39007a ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with over 1400 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. Master Suite with large Master Bedroom & 5 piece tiled Master Bath. Spacious Kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded maple cabinets, pantry, built in microwave, hardwood floors and an Island that flows into a large Dining Area. 9? Ceilings throughout Main Level with gas fireplace. Unfinished Basement great for Storage. Fenced in front yard and front porch; 2 car Garage. Ideal location just blocks from the F-15 Pool and Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace and 25 acre Park. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Light Rail Station, Westerly Creek Greenbelt equipped with trails and walking paths and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Willow/Inspire/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available August 20th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace