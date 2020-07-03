All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 31 2019

2814 Havana St

2814 Havana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Havana Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d69d39007a ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with over 1400 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. Master Suite with large Master Bedroom & 5 piece tiled Master Bath. Spacious Kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded maple cabinets, pantry, built in microwave, hardwood floors and an Island that flows into a large Dining Area. 9? Ceilings throughout Main Level with gas fireplace. Unfinished Basement great for Storage. Fenced in front yard and front porch; 2 car Garage. Ideal location just blocks from the F-15 Pool and Park, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace and 25 acre Park. Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 80 acre Central Park/Playground, Light Rail Station, Westerly Creek Greenbelt equipped with trails and walking paths and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Willow/Inspire/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping, DIA & Fitzsimons(Anschutz Medical Campus) with Easy Access to I-70. Available August 20th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Havana St have any available units?
2814 Havana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Havana St have?
Some of 2814 Havana St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Havana St currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Havana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Havana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Havana St is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Havana St offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Havana St offers parking.
Does 2814 Havana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Havana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Havana St have a pool?
Yes, 2814 Havana St has a pool.
Does 2814 Havana St have accessible units?
No, 2814 Havana St does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Havana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Havana St does not have units with dishwashers.

