2805 N Raleigh St

Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 2-Car Garage - One block from Sloan's Lake! Enjoy living in one of Denver's more sought after neighborhoods. This home also boasts a bonus den with its own private, walk-out patio. The fenced back yard holds multiple garden beds for you to use, as well as a large, covered patio that's perfect for entertaining friends and family. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $70 fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
