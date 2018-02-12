2805 N Raleigh St

Amenities

Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 2-Car Garage - One block from Sloan's Lake! Enjoy living in one of Denver's more sought after neighborhoods. This home also boasts a bonus den with its own private, walk-out patio. The fenced back yard holds multiple garden beds for you to use, as well as a large, covered patio that's perfect for entertaining friends and family. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $70 fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



