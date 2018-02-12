All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2805 N Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2805 N Raleigh St
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

2805 N Raleigh St

2805 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 2-Car Garage - One block from Sloan's Lake! Enjoy living in one of Denver's more sought after neighborhoods. This home also boasts a bonus den with its own private, walk-out patio. The fenced back yard holds multiple garden beds for you to use, as well as a large, covered patio that's perfect for entertaining friends and family. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $70 fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3498816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 N Raleigh St have any available units?
2805 N Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 N Raleigh St have?
Some of 2805 N Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 N Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
2805 N Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 N Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 N Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 2805 N Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 2805 N Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 2805 N Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 N Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 N Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 2805 N Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 2805 N Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 2805 N Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 N Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 N Raleigh St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University