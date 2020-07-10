All apartments in Denver
2788 Syracuse Street

2788 Syracuse Street
Location

2788 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Located just steps away from Stapleton's 29th Ave Town Center, this bright, contemporary condo has a private deck, an open floor plan, engineered mahogany hardwood floors, and quartz countertops. The generous master bedroom has an en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the condo from the master, as is a full bath and laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Includes access to Stapleton community pools, water, trash, snow removal, and WiFi. Light rail station 1mile away, multiple RTD bus lines within 5 min. walk Applicant paid credit check, first month's rent + $1500 refundable security deposit. No smoking Renters insurance with a liability of $100k required (should only be $25-$30 a month) Deposit $1,500 Dog or cat $20/month + $400 refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2788 Syracuse Street have any available units?
2788 Syracuse Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2788 Syracuse Street have?
Some of 2788 Syracuse Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2788 Syracuse Street currently offering any rent specials?
2788 Syracuse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2788 Syracuse Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2788 Syracuse Street is pet friendly.
Does 2788 Syracuse Street offer parking?
Yes, 2788 Syracuse Street offers parking.
Does 2788 Syracuse Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2788 Syracuse Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2788 Syracuse Street have a pool?
Yes, 2788 Syracuse Street has a pool.
Does 2788 Syracuse Street have accessible units?
No, 2788 Syracuse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2788 Syracuse Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2788 Syracuse Street has units with dishwashers.

