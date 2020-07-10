2788 Syracuse Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Located just steps away from Stapleton's 29th Ave Town Center, this bright, contemporary condo has a private deck, an open floor plan, engineered mahogany hardwood floors, and quartz countertops. The generous master bedroom has an en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the condo from the master, as is a full bath and laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. Includes access to Stapleton community pools, water, trash, snow removal, and WiFi. Light rail station 1mile away, multiple RTD bus lines within 5 min. walk Applicant paid credit check, first month's rent + $1500 refundable security deposit. No smoking Renters insurance with a liability of $100k required (should only be $25-$30 a month) Deposit $1,500 Dog or cat $20/month + $400 refundable deposit