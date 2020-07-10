All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2714 Tennyson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2714 Tennyson Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

2714 Tennyson Street

2714 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2714 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home one block from Sloan Lake. Large master bedroom, formal living room and sun room with gas fireplace that can be used as a second living room, office, or even dining area. Fully finished basement consists of a tv/entertainment room, a large laundry room and an office/flex room and lots of closets. Basement bedroom has fully remodeled bathroom and double egress windows to add lots of air and light. Low-maintenance backyard with lots of shade and two good climbing trees. One car garage and additional off-street parking. Available August 1, partially furnished option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Tennyson Street have any available units?
2714 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 2714 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 2714 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 2714 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 2714 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Tennyson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University