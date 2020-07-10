2714 Tennyson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home one block from Sloan Lake. Large master bedroom, formal living room and sun room with gas fireplace that can be used as a second living room, office, or even dining area. Fully finished basement consists of a tv/entertainment room, a large laundry room and an office/flex room and lots of closets. Basement bedroom has fully remodeled bathroom and double egress windows to add lots of air and light. Low-maintenance backyard with lots of shade and two good climbing trees. One car garage and additional off-street parking. Available August 1, partially furnished option available.