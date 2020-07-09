All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

271 S Franklin St

271 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

271 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom home in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood - Property Id: 282443

1 bedroom home available for rent July 1st in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood.

This beautiful 750 square foot home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a fenced backyard with patio and garden beds, 1 car garage, and plenty of storage in the basement. Great for an individual or couple. Just 2 blocks to Wash Park!

Amenities:
Washer/dryer in the basement
Granite countertops
Dishwasher and disposal
Gas range
Evaporative cooler for summer cooling
Forced air heat
Fireplace (decorative only)
Hardwood and tile floors throughout
One car garage plus plenty of street parking

Pets:
1 dog negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit of $250
No Large Dogs
No Cats
No Puppies

No smoking of any kind.

Background check and application fee required

Deposit: $1,950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282443
Property Id 282443

(RLNE5790941)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 S Franklin St have any available units?
271 S Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 S Franklin St have?
Some of 271 S Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 S Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
271 S Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 S Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 271 S Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 271 S Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 271 S Franklin St offers parking.
Does 271 S Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 S Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 S Franklin St have a pool?
No, 271 S Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 271 S Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 271 S Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 271 S Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 S Franklin St has units with dishwashers.

