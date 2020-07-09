271 S Franklin St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom home in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood - Property Id: 282443



1 bedroom home available for rent July 1st in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood.



This beautiful 750 square foot home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a fenced backyard with patio and garden beds, 1 car garage, and plenty of storage in the basement. Great for an individual or couple. Just 2 blocks to Wash Park!



Amenities:

Washer/dryer in the basement

Granite countertops

Dishwasher and disposal

Gas range

Evaporative cooler for summer cooling

Forced air heat

Fireplace (decorative only)

Hardwood and tile floors throughout

One car garage plus plenty of street parking



Pets:

1 dog negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit of $250

No Large Dogs

No Cats

No Puppies



No smoking of any kind.



Background check and application fee required



Deposit: $1,950

