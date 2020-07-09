271 S Franklin St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom home in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood - Property Id: 282443
1 bedroom home available for rent July 1st in gorgeous Wash Park neighborhood.
This beautiful 750 square foot home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a fenced backyard with patio and garden beds, 1 car garage, and plenty of storage in the basement. Great for an individual or couple. Just 2 blocks to Wash Park!
Amenities:
Washer/dryer in the basement
Granite countertops
Dishwasher and disposal
Gas range
Evaporative cooler for summer cooling
Forced air heat
Fireplace (decorative only)
Hardwood and tile floors throughout
One car garage plus plenty of street parking
Pets:
1 dog negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit of $250
No Large Dogs
No Cats
No Puppies
No smoking of any kind.
Background check and application fee required
Deposit: $1,950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282443
(RLNE5790941)