Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

2700 Cherry Creek South Drive Unit 314 Available 12/07/19 Spacious 2BD, 2BA Cherry Creek Condo Walking Distance to Premier Dining and Shopping - Enjoy some of Denver's best dining and shopping options within a five minute walk or bike to Downtown Denver via the Cherry Creek Trail directly across the street. Includes a private balcony, washer and dryer, and two garage spots. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*There is a $80 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, two garage parking spots, and access to fitness center.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869311)