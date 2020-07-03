2690 Locust St.

Amenities

Historic Park Hill retreat style living! Available January 18, 2020 - Welcome home to this beautifully renovated home in historic Park Hill. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home. This home offers an expansive floor plan 3,652 square feet, modern amenities, and spectacular outdoor spaces. The property is fully enclosed with a custom wrought iron and brick fence and a well-established 8 hedge for ultimate privacy.



The home is perfect for entertaining with several outdoor spaces that seamlessly extend from the indoor living areas. A large brick patio under the canopy of a mature maple tree and custom pergola is a terrific location for dining al fresco, lounging with friends, and elegant garden parties. The front patio of the home offers yet another relaxing space to unwind and watch the magnificent Colorado sunsets. The property is surrounded by professionally landscaped gardens which were featured in the 2018 Park Hill Garden Tour. In the garden you will enjoy raised brick flower beds, an organic vegetable garden, a bountiful fruit orchard of apples, pears, cherries, peaches, plums, and berries, and an array of vibrant, scented roses, shrubs and perennials.



This home is in the desirable East High School district and just four blocks to the McAuliffe International School. It is also about five minutes away from Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Denver Zoo, the Stapleton community, and the Northfield shopping area. Downtown Denver is conveniently located just 10-15 minutes drive west.The main floor of the home features a master bedroom, secluded courtyard, large dining room, great room, sun-room with garden views, office space, powder room and a open kitchen. As you enter the second floor you will find the three additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor offer plenty of options to spread out. The fully finished basement features a full bathroom with steam shower, laundry room, and two bonus rooms suitable for an office, playroom, craft area, or casual lounge.



DETAILS

Main floor, 1,954 sq ft

- 1 bedroom Master

- 1 full bath

- 1 powder room

- Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Family room, Sun Room, Studio or office.



2nd floor, 639 sq ft

- 3 bedrooms

- 1 full bath



Basement 1,059 sq ft

- flex room living

- office

- 3/4 bath with steam shower

- laundry room with washer dryer provided as convenience items (owner does not warranty)



Extras

- Turf fertilization /weed control provided and semi annual plant, shrub, tree care.

- Monthly water is an additional $125.00 per month

- Gas, Electric, internet is tenants responsibility

- Snow removal and general yard maintenance is tenants responsibility

- Application Fees for Background/Credit/Criminal check

- Security Damage Deposit required

- Pet Fee non-refundable if applicable, up to (2) small /Medium size dogs. No Cats allowed

Professionally managed by Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041



No Cats Allowed



