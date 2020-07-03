All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2690 Locust St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2690 Locust St.
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2690 Locust St.

2690 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2690 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Historic Park Hill retreat style living! Available January 18, 2020 - Welcome home to this beautifully renovated home in historic Park Hill. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home. This home offers an expansive floor plan 3,652 square feet, modern amenities, and spectacular outdoor spaces. The property is fully enclosed with a custom wrought iron and brick fence and a well-established 8 hedge for ultimate privacy.

The home is perfect for entertaining with several outdoor spaces that seamlessly extend from the indoor living areas. A large brick patio under the canopy of a mature maple tree and custom pergola is a terrific location for dining al fresco, lounging with friends, and elegant garden parties. The front patio of the home offers yet another relaxing space to unwind and watch the magnificent Colorado sunsets. The property is surrounded by professionally landscaped gardens which were featured in the 2018 Park Hill Garden Tour. In the garden you will enjoy raised brick flower beds, an organic vegetable garden, a bountiful fruit orchard of apples, pears, cherries, peaches, plums, and berries, and an array of vibrant, scented roses, shrubs and perennials.

This home is in the desirable East High School district and just four blocks to the McAuliffe International School. It is also about five minutes away from Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Denver Zoo, the Stapleton community, and the Northfield shopping area. Downtown Denver is conveniently located just 10-15 minutes drive west.The main floor of the home features a master bedroom, secluded courtyard, large dining room, great room, sun-room with garden views, office space, powder room and a open kitchen. As you enter the second floor you will find the three additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor offer plenty of options to spread out. The fully finished basement features a full bathroom with steam shower, laundry room, and two bonus rooms suitable for an office, playroom, craft area, or casual lounge.

DETAILS
Main floor, 1,954 sq ft
- 1 bedroom Master
- 1 full bath
- 1 powder room
- Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, Family room, Sun Room, Studio or office.

2nd floor, 639 sq ft
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 full bath

Basement 1,059 sq ft
- flex room living
- office
- 3/4 bath with steam shower
- laundry room with washer dryer provided as convenience items (owner does not warranty)

Extras
- Turf fertilization /weed control provided and semi annual plant, shrub, tree care.
- Monthly water is an additional $125.00 per month
- Gas, Electric, internet is tenants responsibility
- Snow removal and general yard maintenance is tenants responsibility
- Application Fees for Background/Credit/Criminal check
- Security Damage Deposit required
- Pet Fee non-refundable if applicable, up to (2) small /Medium size dogs. No Cats allowed
Professionally managed by Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5463092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Locust St. have any available units?
2690 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2690 Locust St. have?
Some of 2690 Locust St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 2690 Locust St. offer parking?
No, 2690 Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 2690 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2690 Locust St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 2690 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 2690 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University