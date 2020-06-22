All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2685 South Logan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2685 South Logan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2685 South Logan Street

2685 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2685 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex will welcome you with 875 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a stove and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include new paint, new carpet, air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Please note: There is no reserved parking for this unit.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are Rosedale Park, and Harvard Gulch Golf Course. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including South Broadway. Appreciate the convenience of a bus stop within a block of the property!

Nearby schools include Rosedale Elementary School, Grant Beacon Middle School, Denver South High School, and Mile High Academy.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and gas.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 South Logan Street have any available units?
2685 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 South Logan Street have?
Some of 2685 South Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2685 South Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2685 South Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2685 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2685 South Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 2685 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 South Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 2685 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2685 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 2685 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 South Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University