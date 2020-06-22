2685 South Logan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex will welcome you with 875 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a stove and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include new paint, new carpet, air conditioning and washer/dryer in unit. Please note: There is no reserved parking for this unit.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are Rosedale Park, and Harvard Gulch Golf Course. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including South Broadway. Appreciate the convenience of a bus stop within a block of the property!



Nearby schools include Rosedale Elementary School, Grant Beacon Middle School, Denver South High School, and Mile High Academy.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and gas.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.