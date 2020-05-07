2673 South Niagara

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home is well laid out including a master suite, bedrooms both upstairs and downstairs. There is a cozy living room with a fire place, dining room, bedroom or office space upstairs, and even more comfortable living or entertaining space downstairs. There is lots of shelving nooks, extra storage space, and a full laundry room. The backyard is a retreat with tall pine trees and a covered patio. There is a two car garage and two drive way parking spots.



Don't miss this well maintained home in great neighborhood.



Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. We are targeting a lease start somewhere in March with some flexibility.

This a great Goldsmith neighborhood home 1/2 block from Bible Park. This home has been well kept with lots of great indoor and outdoor space. There are some magnificent pine trees on the property.



The location is ideal in a quiet established neighborhood but easy access to all the great South Denver amenities. It is a very short drive to DTC, I-25, light rail station, and great local establishments like Ester's & Bull and Bush.