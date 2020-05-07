All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2673 South Niagara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2673 South Niagara
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:17 AM

2673 South Niagara

2673 South Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Goldsmith
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2673 South Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80224
Goldsmith

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is well laid out including a master suite, bedrooms both upstairs and downstairs. There is a cozy living room with a fire place, dining room, bedroom or office space upstairs, and even more comfortable living or entertaining space downstairs. There is lots of shelving nooks, extra storage space, and a full laundry room. The backyard is a retreat with tall pine trees and a covered patio. There is a two car garage and two drive way parking spots.

Don't miss this well maintained home in great neighborhood.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. We are targeting a lease start somewhere in March with some flexibility.
This a great Goldsmith neighborhood home 1/2 block from Bible Park. This home has been well kept with lots of great indoor and outdoor space. There are some magnificent pine trees on the property.

The location is ideal in a quiet established neighborhood but easy access to all the great South Denver amenities. It is a very short drive to DTC, I-25, light rail station, and great local establishments like Ester's & Bull and Bush.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 South Niagara have any available units?
2673 South Niagara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2673 South Niagara have?
Some of 2673 South Niagara's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 South Niagara currently offering any rent specials?
2673 South Niagara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 South Niagara pet-friendly?
No, 2673 South Niagara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2673 South Niagara offer parking?
Yes, 2673 South Niagara offers parking.
Does 2673 South Niagara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2673 South Niagara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 South Niagara have a pool?
No, 2673 South Niagara does not have a pool.
Does 2673 South Niagara have accessible units?
No, 2673 South Niagara does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 South Niagara have units with dishwashers?
No, 2673 South Niagara does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University