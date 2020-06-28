All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

2651 S High Street

2651 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2651 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Ranch Style Home - Charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home for rent. This home comes with a beautiful front and back porch, offers wood flooring, updated carpet, a finished basement, and updated windows. With a 2 car detached garage and a shed in the back of the home this home is a storage lovers dream. Close to restaurants, the light rail, DU, shopping, and much much more. Showings will be starting 8/19/2019 so make an appointment today. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!!

(RLNE5093971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 S High Street have any available units?
2651 S High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 S High Street have?
Some of 2651 S High Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 S High Street currently offering any rent specials?
2651 S High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 S High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 S High Street is pet friendly.
Does 2651 S High Street offer parking?
Yes, 2651 S High Street offers parking.
Does 2651 S High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 S High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 S High Street have a pool?
No, 2651 S High Street does not have a pool.
Does 2651 S High Street have accessible units?
No, 2651 S High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 S High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 S High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

