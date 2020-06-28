2651 S High Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Ranch Style Home - Charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home for rent. This home comes with a beautiful front and back porch, offers wood flooring, updated carpet, a finished basement, and updated windows. With a 2 car detached garage and a shed in the back of the home this home is a storage lovers dream. Close to restaurants, the light rail, DU, shopping, and much much more. Showings will be starting 8/19/2019 so make an appointment today. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!!



(RLNE5093971)