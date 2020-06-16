263 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the entire house, shed and yard. Fresh paint and flooring, new bathroom, lots of parking.

Quaint older house with fenced yard, fireplace, w/d, lots of room



This older home has lots of charm. It is approximately 1922 square feet with a very large fully fenced backyard. There is lots of room for off-street parking, 2-stories: 3 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom up. 12 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to 6th avenue freeway.



