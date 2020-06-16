All apartments in Denver
263 Lowell Blvd
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

263 Lowell Blvd

263 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

263 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

This is the entire house, shed and yard. Fresh paint and flooring, new bathroom, lots of parking.
Quaint older house with fenced yard, fireplace, w/d, lots of room

This older home has lots of charm. It is approximately 1922 square feet with a very large fully fenced backyard. There is lots of room for off-street parking, 2-stories: 3 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom up. 12 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to 6th avenue freeway.

All information is provided by the owner and is deemed reliable, but may not be 100% accurate. Caveat Emptor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
263 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 263 Lowell Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
263 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 263 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 263 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 263 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Lowell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 263 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 263 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 263 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
