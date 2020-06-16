263 Lowell Blvd

Amenities
This is the entire house, shed and yard. Fresh paint and flooring, new bathroom, lots of parking.
Quaint older house with fenced yard, fireplace, w/d, lots of room
This older home has lots of charm. It is approximately 1922 square feet with a very large fully fenced backyard. There is lots of room for off-street parking, 2-stories: 3 bedrooms down and 1 bedroom up. 12 minutes to downtown and 5 minutes to 6th avenue freeway.
All information is provided by the owner and is deemed reliable, but may not be 100% accurate. Caveat Emptor.