Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

2626 S Franklin St

2626 S Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

2626 S Franklin St, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story house for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood. Can comfortably house 2, 3, or 4 persons. Lease terms flexible, but prefer 12 months or longer-term. - Kitchen refurbished recently (stainless steel and granite countertops)
- 2 NEW bathrooms just completed, plus 1 refurbished bathroom
- new dishwasher
- new exterior steel doors with window
- new locks and knobs throughout
- new carpet throughout
- new exterior paint
- new interior paint
LEASE DETAIL
- Refundable deposit equal to 1 month's rent due on signing
- mowing service covered with rent
- pets are welcome
- privacy fence with two entry gates
- very large yard
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets
HOUSE DETAILS
- Two stories tall
- 3 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms
- has three off-street parking stalls off rear alley
- new carpet
- stainless steel dishwasher
- front load washer/dryer in house
- 2 bathrooms brand new, 1 bathroom updated
- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room, and dining area flowing into each other
- all 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets
- newer windows come with secure-while-open locks allowing windows to remain up to 4 inches open but blocked from being further opened from the outside, thereby ensuring security of the house
- plus gas stove
- recently replaced electrical box and meter
- HVAC regularly serviced
- New back yard shed, very secure and can fit multiple bicycles, tools, for storage, etc.
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood, one block away from a church and daycare facility
- Walking distance to the University of Denver campus, just a several block walk or several minute bike ride
- One block away from the Harvard Gulch running trail
- Nearby golf course
- Walking distance to: Safeway grocery store, Daz Boz coffee, Starbucks, Anthony's Pizza, Chipolte, Illegal Pete's, Spanky's BBQ, Snarf's Sandwiches, 711, Noodles and Company, Jelly's breakfast restaurant, Mustard's Last Stand, University Cafe, multiple bars and other restaurants in the DU area
- Walking distance to Porter Hospital
- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 S Franklin St have any available units?
2626 S Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 S Franklin St have?
Some of 2626 S Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 S Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2626 S Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 S Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 S Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 2626 S Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 2626 S Franklin St offers parking.
Does 2626 S Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 S Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 S Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2626 S Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2626 S Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2626 S Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 S Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 S Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
