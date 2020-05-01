All apartments in Denver
2625 Lowell Blvd

2625 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath home in Highlands neighborhood w/ Central AC - Available for a flexible lease.

Fantastic location in a very walkable neighborhood in the heart of the Highlands, just minutes away from Highlands Square and all the shopping and restaurants found on Tennyson St. An easy 8 minute drive gets you to downtown Denver and all that the city offers.

The large kitchen has a dishwasher and lots of cabinet and counter space. The bathrooms have been recently updated. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room and new carpet in the bedrooms and the family room downstairs. Includes a full size washer and dryer.

There is a one car garage and off street parking along the backside of the house. Use of fenced backyard/gardens will be shared with the carriage house tenant.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Bi-weekly lawn mowing will be included in rent for an additional $100/month

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Cats will not be considered at this time.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5022136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2625 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2625 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2625 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2625 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2625 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
