2625 Lowell Blvd

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 Bed/2 Bath home in Highlands neighborhood w/ Central AC - Available for a flexible lease.



Fantastic location in a very walkable neighborhood in the heart of the Highlands, just minutes away from Highlands Square and all the shopping and restaurants found on Tennyson St. An easy 8 minute drive gets you to downtown Denver and all that the city offers.



The large kitchen has a dishwasher and lots of cabinet and counter space. The bathrooms have been recently updated. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen and living room and new carpet in the bedrooms and the family room downstairs. Includes a full size washer and dryer.



There is a one car garage and off street parking along the backside of the house. Use of fenced backyard/gardens will be shared with the carriage house tenant.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.



Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Bi-weekly lawn mowing will be included in rent for an additional $100/month



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered. Cats will not be considered at this time.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



