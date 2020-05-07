2601 W 39th Avenue B

Amenities

Fully Renovated Garden Level Duplex in the highly sough after Denver Sunnyside Neighborhood! Abundance of natural light with an open floor plan. Rustic wood laminate floors throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, dark walnut colored kitchen cabinet and new washer and dryer. Egress windows and large bedroom closets. One block away from new neighborhood grocery store Leevers Locavore, Buchi Cuban Cafe, and public transportation. Sunnyside and LoHi Bars and restaurants within walking distance away. Pets not preferred but considered at owners discretion ($350 non-refundable pet deposit).

