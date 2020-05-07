All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2601 W 39th Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2601 W 39th Avenue B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2601 W 39th Avenue B

2601 West 39th Avenue · (720) 234-5134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2601 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated Apartment - Sunnyside Neighborhood - Property Id: 291485

Fully Renovated Garden Level Duplex in the highly sough after Denver Sunnyside Neighborhood! Abundance of natural light with an open floor plan. Rustic wood laminate floors throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, dark walnut colored kitchen cabinet and new washer and dryer. Egress windows and large bedroom closets. One block away from new neighborhood grocery store Leevers Locavore, Buchi Cuban Cafe, and public transportation. Sunnyside and LoHi Bars and restaurants within walking distance away. Pets not preferred but considered at owners discretion ($350 non-refundable pet deposit).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291485
Property Id 291485

(RLNE5821615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have any available units?
2601 W 39th Avenue B has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have?
Some of 2601 W 39th Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 W 39th Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
2601 W 39th Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 W 39th Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 2601 W 39th Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B offer parking?
No, 2601 W 39th Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 W 39th Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have a pool?
No, 2601 W 39th Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 2601 W 39th Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 W 39th Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 W 39th Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2601 W 39th Avenue B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity