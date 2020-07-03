All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

2596 S Zenobia St

2596 South Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2596 South Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****Available November 15th!!****

Don't miss out on this updated 3 bed/2 bath home in Harvey Park! The beautiful kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the shared living/dining area. The main floor gets amazing natural light especially in the 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout main floor. Make sure to check out the finished basement with bonus/study room, 1 full bathroom and second living space. This Harvey Park home has a detached 2 car garage and a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining!

***Showings will not start till October 22nd!***

Features:
-Kitchen includes granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances
-hardwood floors throughout main floor
-finished basement
-detached 2 car garage
-large backyard for entertaining
-updated bathrooms
-Washer & Dryer Included!

Will consider one dog and one cat with a $350 pet deposit per pet.

For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 S Zenobia St have any available units?
2596 S Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2596 S Zenobia St have?
Some of 2596 S Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2596 S Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
2596 S Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 S Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2596 S Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 2596 S Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 2596 S Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 2596 S Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2596 S Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 S Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 2596 S Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 2596 S Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 2596 S Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 S Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2596 S Zenobia St has units with dishwashers.

