2596 S Zenobia St

Amenities
****Available November 15th!!****
Don't miss out on this updated 3 bed/2 bath home in Harvey Park! The beautiful kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the shared living/dining area. The main floor gets amazing natural light especially in the 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout main floor. Make sure to check out the finished basement with bonus/study room, 1 full bathroom and second living space. This Harvey Park home has a detached 2 car garage and a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining!
***Showings will not start till October 22nd!***
Features:
-Kitchen includes granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances
-hardwood floors throughout main floor
-finished basement
-detached 2 car garage
-large backyard for entertaining
-updated bathrooms
-Washer & Dryer Included!
Will consider one dog and one cat with a $350 pet deposit per pet.
For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.