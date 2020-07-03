258 South Monroe Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #630109.



This great townhome has 3,602 square feet of living space featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a formal living room with gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. Enjoy the ease of entertainment from the kitchen that overlooks the family room and has access to the back patio and fenced-in backyard. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry, granite counters, an island, and all appliances. Beautiful tile floors throughout the main level! The laundry room is conveniently located off the garage. The finished basement is complete with a rec room, bedroom, full bath, and storage area. Retreat upstairs to the master suite with private balcony and 5-piece master bath including soaking tub with jets. 1 of the other bedrooms upstairs has its own private balcony as well!



This end-unit townhome has a great location near Alameda and Colorado Blvd in the heart of Cherry Creek! This location affords easy access to Cherry Creek shopping and restaurants, several parks, and Downtown Denver!



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



