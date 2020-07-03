All apartments in Denver
258 South Monroe Street

258 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

258 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #630109.

This great townhome has 3,602 square feet of living space featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a formal living room with gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. Enjoy the ease of entertainment from the kitchen that overlooks the family room and has access to the back patio and fenced-in backyard. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry, granite counters, an island, and all appliances. Beautiful tile floors throughout the main level! The laundry room is conveniently located off the garage. The finished basement is complete with a rec room, bedroom, full bath, and storage area. Retreat upstairs to the master suite with private balcony and 5-piece master bath including soaking tub with jets. 1 of the other bedrooms upstairs has its own private balcony as well!

This end-unit townhome has a great location near Alameda and Colorado Blvd in the heart of Cherry Creek! This location affords easy access to Cherry Creek shopping and restaurants, several parks, and Downtown Denver!

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #630109.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 South Monroe Street have any available units?
258 South Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 South Monroe Street have?
Some of 258 South Monroe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 South Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 South Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 South Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 South Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 258 South Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 258 South Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 258 South Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 South Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 South Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 258 South Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 South Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 258 South Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 South Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 South Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

