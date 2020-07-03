2560 17th Street Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Live in LoHi! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo. - Rent in LoHi! Ultra high walk score with easy access to all LoHi restaurants and bars including: Forest Room 5, Lola, Linger, Vita, Cibo, Masterpiece Deli, Ale House, Williams and Graham, LoHi Steak Bar, Old Major, Little Man Ice Cream, etc. Close to Cherry Creek and Platte river bike paths, Riverfront Park and Union Station. Great highway access to both I 25 and I 70. Light, bright two-story unit with deck. Gas fireplace in living room, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, newer carpet. Master 5-piece bath, washer/dryer included. Building has lovely internal courtyard, secured parking with one designated space and spacious storage unit.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,495

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 1 designated space in secured garage.

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees and restrictions apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer,Trash



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



