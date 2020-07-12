2552 S Logan St

Amenities
Big Yard! Finished Basement! Updated! - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS OFFERED!
HIGHLIGHTS: Open concept kitchen, hardwood floors, private fenced-in yard (not shared with the other side of the duplex).
GREAT LOCATION: Right by Harvard Gulch Park & Rec Center (some of the best sunsets in Denver!). Close to Kaladis Coffee and a bunch of fun stuff on South Broadway. Close to Porter Hospital.
LAYOUT: Half-Duplex with private fenced in yard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Finished basement with non-conforming 3rd bedroom, rec room, and large laundry/storage room. 2 off-street parking spaces on the shared driveway.
NEARBY SCHOOLS: Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, Slavens, University Park Elementary.
NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 12mo or more lease, summer lease end preferred.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5661074)