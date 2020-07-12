All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

2552 S Logan St

2552 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2552 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Big Yard! Finished Basement! Updated! - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS OFFERED!

HIGHLIGHTS: Open concept kitchen, hardwood floors, private fenced-in yard (not shared with the other side of the duplex).

GREAT LOCATION: Right by Harvard Gulch Park & Rec Center (some of the best sunsets in Denver!). Close to Kaladis Coffee and a bunch of fun stuff on South Broadway. Close to Porter Hospital.

LAYOUT: Half-Duplex with private fenced in yard. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Finished basement with non-conforming 3rd bedroom, rec room, and large laundry/storage room. 2 off-street parking spaces on the shared driveway.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School, Slavens, University Park Elementary.

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. 12mo or more lease, summer lease end preferred.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5661074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 S Logan St have any available units?
2552 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 S Logan St have?
Some of 2552 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
2552 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 2552 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 2552 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 2552 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 2552 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 2552 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 2552 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.
