Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2551 North Clarkson street

2551 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2551 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located in Five Points and will welcome you with 787 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a storm cellar for extra storage. Parking for this property is a detached 2.5 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, gorgeous xeriscape yard, or in the garden. Within walking distance are a new park with a playground, a library, several restaurants, and all the RiNo District has to offer. Also nearby is City Park just a 10 minute bike ride away, many shopping/dining options, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and light rail.

Nearby schools include Whittier Elementary School and Manual High School.

1 dog 20 pounds or less is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.

**Sign a 2 year lease at the discounted rate of $1800 per month!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 North Clarkson street have any available units?
2551 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2551 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 2551 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
2551 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 2551 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 2551 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 2551 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2551 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 2551 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 2551 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 2551 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 North Clarkson street does not have units with dishwashers.

