2551 North Clarkson street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located in Five Points and will welcome you with 787 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a storm cellar for extra storage. Parking for this property is a detached 2.5 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, gorgeous xeriscape yard, or in the garden. Within walking distance are a new park with a playground, a library, several restaurants, and all the RiNo District has to offer. Also nearby is City Park just a 10 minute bike ride away, many shopping/dining options, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-70, and light rail.



Nearby schools include Whittier Elementary School and Manual High School.



1 dog 20 pounds or less is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.



**Sign a 2 year lease at the discounted rate of $1800 per month!



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.