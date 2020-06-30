All apartments in Denver
2543 W. 33rd Ave.

2543 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2543 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Income Restricted Housing-Spacious 4 bedroom home in the Highlands! Walking Distance to everything the Highlands has to offer! Available Now! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***

To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-7934

Available NOW is this huge 4 bedroom,2 bathroom 1,806 sq.ft. home located centrally in the Highlands, near W 33rd Ave and Zuni St.!

This beautiful home is spacious and has quick access to parks, night life and downtown Denver! Home is currently a part of the HUD Rent Limitation Program. Home Qualifies for Vouchers and rent limitations.

Rent is $1,691 and household income will need to be verified through the City of Denver and HUD before signing a lease. Please Note this process may take some time so applicants should be patient while awaiting confirmation from HUD and the City of Denver Department of Housing Stability.

Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 2543-w-33rd-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5396807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have any available units?
2543 W. 33rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2543 W. 33rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2543 W. 33rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 W. 33rd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2543 W. 33rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2543 W. 33rd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

