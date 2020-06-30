Amenities

Income Restricted Housing-Spacious 4 bedroom home in the Highlands! Walking Distance to everything the Highlands has to offer! Available Now! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***



To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-7934



Available NOW is this huge 4 bedroom,2 bathroom 1,806 sq.ft. home located centrally in the Highlands, near W 33rd Ave and Zuni St.!



This beautiful home is spacious and has quick access to parks, night life and downtown Denver! Home is currently a part of the HUD Rent Limitation Program. Home Qualifies for Vouchers and rent limitations.



Rent is $1,691 and household income will need to be verified through the City of Denver and HUD before signing a lease. Please Note this process may take some time so applicants should be patient while awaiting confirmation from HUD and the City of Denver Department of Housing Stability.



Tenant are responsible for all utilities!



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 2543-w-33rd-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



