Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

2533 South Pennsylvania Street

2533 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

2533 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #708768.

TThis lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is sure to welcome you home!

Cook your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with stove, dishwasher, and fridge. This duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 1 bathroom upstairs. Located on the lower level, escape to the master suite, which features its own private bath. It also has a private entrance. Other great features of this home include a large family room on each level, large storage area with washer and dryer hook-ups, and off-street parking with detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard and covered back patio. With just a short drive you can reach Gothic Theatre, University of Denver, and Swedish Medical Center. Within a very short walking distance you can reach Porter Adventist Hospital, Rosedale Park, and Harvard Gulch Recreation Center and Park. There's also many shopping and dining options just blocks away on Broadway. Travel is easy with quick access to I25, Hampden, and Santa Fe.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #708768.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
2533 South Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 2533 South Pennsylvania Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 South Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
2533 South Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 South Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 South Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 South Pennsylvania Street has units with dishwashers.

