2533 South Pennsylvania Street

TThis lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is sure to welcome you home!



Cook your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with stove, dishwasher, and fridge. This duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 1 bathroom upstairs. Located on the lower level, escape to the master suite, which features its own private bath. It also has a private entrance. Other great features of this home include a large family room on each level, large storage area with washer and dryer hook-ups, and off-street parking with detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard and covered back patio. With just a short drive you can reach Gothic Theatre, University of Denver, and Swedish Medical Center. Within a very short walking distance you can reach Porter Adventist Hospital, Rosedale Park, and Harvard Gulch Recreation Center and Park. There's also many shopping and dining options just blocks away on Broadway. Travel is easy with quick access to I25, Hampden, and Santa Fe.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



