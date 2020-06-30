All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2456 S. Galapago St

2456 South Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

2456 South Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2456 S. Galapago St Available 06/18/20 Newley Renovated 1 Bedroom House with Yard & Storage Shed! Fantastic Santa Fe access!! - This renovated 1 bedroom has a washer & dryer, quartz countertops, new appliances, fresh interior & exterior paint, new laminate, new light fixtures, and new windows with blinds. The kitchen has a functional storage cabinet with a fold-down table. Connected to the kitchen is the oversized pantry and bedroom leading to the back yard.

The property has a 1-car detached garage, plus 4 additional off-street parking spaces. A 250 sq ft detached storage shed is also located on the property with a fully fenced back yard.

Quick access to highways, light rail, and bike paths along the Platte River.
Pets under 60 lbs are allowed with a $300 refundable security deposit and $50/month pet rent.

This house will not last!!
Call Today
(720) 673-4882
rentAWPM.com

(RLNE5431984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 S. Galapago St have any available units?
2456 S. Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 S. Galapago St have?
Some of 2456 S. Galapago St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 S. Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
2456 S. Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 S. Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 S. Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 2456 S. Galapago St offer parking?
Yes, 2456 S. Galapago St offers parking.
Does 2456 S. Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2456 S. Galapago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 S. Galapago St have a pool?
No, 2456 S. Galapago St does not have a pool.
Does 2456 S. Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 2456 S. Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 S. Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 S. Galapago St does not have units with dishwashers.

