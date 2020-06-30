Amenities
2456 S. Galapago St Available 06/18/20 Newley Renovated 1 Bedroom House with Yard & Storage Shed! Fantastic Santa Fe access!! - This renovated 1 bedroom has a washer & dryer, quartz countertops, new appliances, fresh interior & exterior paint, new laminate, new light fixtures, and new windows with blinds. The kitchen has a functional storage cabinet with a fold-down table. Connected to the kitchen is the oversized pantry and bedroom leading to the back yard.
The property has a 1-car detached garage, plus 4 additional off-street parking spaces. A 250 sq ft detached storage shed is also located on the property with a fully fenced back yard.
Quick access to highways, light rail, and bike paths along the Platte River.
Pets under 60 lbs are allowed with a $300 refundable security deposit and $50/month pet rent.
This house will not last!!
Call Today
(720) 673-4882
rentAWPM.com
(RLNE5431984)