Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2456 S. Galapago St Available 06/18/20 Newley Renovated 1 Bedroom House with Yard & Storage Shed! Fantastic Santa Fe access!! - This renovated 1 bedroom has a washer & dryer, quartz countertops, new appliances, fresh interior & exterior paint, new laminate, new light fixtures, and new windows with blinds. The kitchen has a functional storage cabinet with a fold-down table. Connected to the kitchen is the oversized pantry and bedroom leading to the back yard.



The property has a 1-car detached garage, plus 4 additional off-street parking spaces. A 250 sq ft detached storage shed is also located on the property with a fully fenced back yard.



Quick access to highways, light rail, and bike paths along the Platte River.

Pets under 60 lbs are allowed with a $300 refundable security deposit and $50/month pet rent.



This house will not last!!

Call Today

(720) 673-4882

rentAWPM.com



(RLNE5431984)