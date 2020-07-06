All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

2443 N Clay St

2443 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Beautiful Jefferson Park Home is available immediately. This home features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. The upstairs has second a unit with a kitchenette and separate living room. Stylish furnishings and a large kitchen and dining room make this property a one of a kind in Denver. Private yard where one can enjoy a break from the hustle bustle of the city. Easy access to the Cherry creek and Platte river trails, and light rail stops (Pepsi center and Bronco Stadium). Walking distance to Downtown, LoHi, LoDo, the Highlands, Broncos Stadium, Sloans Lake, and Jefferson Park Square, which includes: Sartos Italian, El Cazo Mexican, Sexy Pizza, 2914 Coffee Shop, Jefferson Park Pub. Safeway grocery store one block away. On the same street as the popular Sassafras breakfast cafe, a few blocks from Federal Bar & Grill and Chile Verde.

Owner is open to allow a short term rental for additional rent.

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 N Clay St have any available units?
2443 N Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2443 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
2443 N Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 N Clay St pet-friendly?
No, 2443 N Clay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2443 N Clay St offer parking?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not offer parking.
Does 2443 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 2443 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 N Clay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 N Clay St does not have units with air conditioning.

