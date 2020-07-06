2443 N Clay St

Amenities

coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

Beautiful Jefferson Park Home is available immediately. This home features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. The upstairs has second a unit with a kitchenette and separate living room. Stylish furnishings and a large kitchen and dining room make this property a one of a kind in Denver. Private yard where one can enjoy a break from the hustle bustle of the city. Easy access to the Cherry creek and Platte river trails, and light rail stops (Pepsi center and Bronco Stadium). Walking distance to Downtown, LoHi, LoDo, the Highlands, Broncos Stadium, Sloans Lake, and Jefferson Park Square, which includes: Sartos Italian, El Cazo Mexican, Sexy Pizza, 2914 Coffee Shop, Jefferson Park Pub. Safeway grocery store one block away. On the same street as the popular Sassafras breakfast cafe, a few blocks from Federal Bar & Grill and Chile Verde.



Owner is open to allow a short term rental for additional rent.



Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.