2422 Tremont Pl 102

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Unit 102 Available 04/01/20 Modern Five Points Condo-close to EVERYTHING - Property Id: 95504



Gorgeous, industrial condo within walking distance of downtown, Coors Field, RiNo, City Park, restaurants, breweries, and more!



2 bedrooms, 1 bath complete with:

--hardwood floors

--9 foot ceilings

--open floor plan

--large windows with new top down, bottom up light blocking shades for privacy (installed 2018)

--modern, industrial styling

--1 garage space included



This 1st floor unit also includes a new washer/dryer in unit, central A/C, access to additional off street communal parking, large walk in closet in master bedroom, quiet neighbors/building, and secured building entry.



2 blocks from grocery store and 30 second walk (yes seconds) to off leash dog park!



Privately/locally owned and managed. Pets welcome with refundable pet deposit. We have loved living here and so will you! Call or email Diana for showing and more details!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95504

Property Id 95504



(RLNE5487442)