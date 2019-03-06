All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2422 Tremont Pl 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2422 Tremont Pl 102
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

2422 Tremont Pl 102

2422 Tremont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2422 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Unit 102 Available 04/01/20 Modern Five Points Condo-close to EVERYTHING - Property Id: 95504

Gorgeous, industrial condo within walking distance of downtown, Coors Field, RiNo, City Park, restaurants, breweries, and more!

2 bedrooms, 1 bath complete with:
--hardwood floors
--9 foot ceilings
--open floor plan
--large windows with new top down, bottom up light blocking shades for privacy (installed 2018)
--modern, industrial styling
--1 garage space included

This 1st floor unit also includes a new washer/dryer in unit, central A/C, access to additional off street communal parking, large walk in closet in master bedroom, quiet neighbors/building, and secured building entry.

2 blocks from grocery store and 30 second walk (yes seconds) to off leash dog park!

Privately/locally owned and managed. Pets welcome with refundable pet deposit. We have loved living here and so will you! Call or email Diana for showing and more details!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95504
Property Id 95504

(RLNE5487442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have any available units?
2422 Tremont Pl 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have?
Some of 2422 Tremont Pl 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Tremont Pl 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Tremont Pl 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Tremont Pl 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 offers parking.
Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have a pool?
No, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have accessible units?
No, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Tremont Pl 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Tremont Pl 102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University