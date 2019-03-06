2422 Tremont Pl 102

Amenities
Unit 102 Available 04/01/20 Modern Five Points Condo-close to EVERYTHING - Property Id: 95504
Gorgeous, industrial condo within walking distance of downtown, Coors Field, RiNo, City Park, restaurants, breweries, and more!
2 bedrooms, 1 bath complete with:
--hardwood floors
--9 foot ceilings
--open floor plan
--large windows with new top down, bottom up light blocking shades for privacy (installed 2018)
--modern, industrial styling
--1 garage space included
This 1st floor unit also includes a new washer/dryer in unit, central A/C, access to additional off street communal parking, large walk in closet in master bedroom, quiet neighbors/building, and secured building entry.
2 blocks from grocery store and 30 second walk (yes seconds) to off leash dog park!
Privately/locally owned and managed. Pets welcome with refundable pet deposit. We have loved living here and so will you! Call or email Diana for showing and more details!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95504
