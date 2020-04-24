All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:37 PM

2415 Decatur Street

2415 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This modern 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom (2 full, 2 half) townhome in Jefferson Park/Highlands will welcome you with 1,750 square feet of living space plus 500 square feet of deck space!

This beautiful townhome is an end unit in a 4-plex at the corner of 24th and Decatur. Very modern finishes, stained white oak hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, 2-tone cabinetry, and custom window treatments. The kitchen comes complete with all Bosch stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop with oven, pantry, island, and a breakfast nook. Master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and wrap-around deck access. The second bedroom comes complete with an en-suite bathroom as well, along with an aditoinal bonus office space.

Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a laundry room which comes complete with a washer and dryer, and a main floor bath. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the gorgeous downtown city views from the 300 square foot rooftop deck or the other 2 levels of wrap-around decks. Nearby are Jefferson Park (1 block away), Broncos Stadium (within walking distance), Downtown Denver, Elitch Gardens, Platte River Bike Path, Town Square, and many shopping/dining options including Briar Common Brewery, Sartos, Jefferson Park Pub, and El Cazo Mexican Restaurant.

Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School and North High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Decatur Street have any available units?
2415 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Decatur Street have?
Some of 2415 Decatur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2415 Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Decatur Street offers parking.
Does 2415 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Decatur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 2415 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
