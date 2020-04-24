2415 Decatur Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This modern 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom (2 full, 2 half) townhome in Jefferson Park/Highlands will welcome you with 1,750 square feet of living space plus 500 square feet of deck space!



This beautiful townhome is an end unit in a 4-plex at the corner of 24th and Decatur. Very modern finishes, stained white oak hardwood floors, quartz counter tops, 2-tone cabinetry, and custom window treatments. The kitchen comes complete with all Bosch stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop with oven, pantry, island, and a breakfast nook. Master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and wrap-around deck access. The second bedroom comes complete with an en-suite bathroom as well, along with an aditoinal bonus office space.



Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, a laundry room which comes complete with a washer and dryer, and a main floor bath. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the gorgeous downtown city views from the 300 square foot rooftop deck or the other 2 levels of wrap-around decks. Nearby are Jefferson Park (1 block away), Broncos Stadium (within walking distance), Downtown Denver, Elitch Gardens, Platte River Bike Path, Town Square, and many shopping/dining options including Briar Common Brewery, Sartos, Jefferson Park Pub, and El Cazo Mexican Restaurant.



Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School and North High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.