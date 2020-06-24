All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2400 N Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2400 N Broadway
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2400 N Broadway

2400 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2400 Broadway, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
AVAILABLE APRIL 1st - This is an amazing and unique opportunity to live in an incredible modern/industrial style apartment in the heart of Denver. Soaring high ceilings, exposed air ducts, and amazing modern finishes make this home unlike any other. The main floor is spacious and features hardwood-style laminate flooring, a large kitchen, and bathroom. The second floor of this home features a large bedroom with large walk in closet. The home is conveniently located between LoDo and RiNo neighborhoods, just a couple blocks from the baseball stadium, and walking distance to many of Denver's popular destinations. Home is being offered UNFURNISHED. ONE assigned parking space. Small pets allowed with homeowner approval and pet deposit. Water included in rental rate. You won't find another one like this - schedule a showing before its gone! Another great listing by Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 N Broadway have any available units?
2400 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 N Broadway have?
Some of 2400 N Broadway's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2400 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 2400 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2400 N Broadway offers parking.
Does 2400 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 2400 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2400 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2400 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University