2400 N Broadway

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 1st - This is an amazing and unique opportunity to live in an incredible modern/industrial style apartment in the heart of Denver. Soaring high ceilings, exposed air ducts, and amazing modern finishes make this home unlike any other. The main floor is spacious and features hardwood-style laminate flooring, a large kitchen, and bathroom. The second floor of this home features a large bedroom with large walk in closet. The home is conveniently located between LoDo and RiNo neighborhoods, just a couple blocks from the baseball stadium, and walking distance to many of Denver's popular destinations. Home is being offered UNFURNISHED. ONE assigned parking space. Small pets allowed with homeowner approval and pet deposit. Water included in rental rate. You won't find another one like this - schedule a showing before its gone! Another great listing by Kirby Richard at Renters Warehouse.