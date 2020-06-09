All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2352 Cherry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2352 Cherry St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

2352 Cherry St

2352 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2352 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love this fabulous 1825 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Park Hill home 6 blocks from City Park, Denver Zoo, and Denver Museum of Nature and Science and walking distance to The Cherry Tomato, Spinelli's Market and Ice cream and Coffee, Turtle Park Playground. This home has original refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, and original woodwork, as well as a full open basement with a washer and dryer. Plenty of closet/storage space in the three bedrooms and finished basement! A full bath upstairs features beautiful dual pedestal sinks and a clawfoot tub. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and tile backsplash. The backyard has a large deck and yard, as well as a small 1 car detached garage. You will love the convenience of a mudroom off of the rear entrance.

Pets, both cats and dogs will be considered on a case by case scenario.

NO SMOKING.
To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia 720 882-8040 Patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Cherry St have any available units?
2352 Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Cherry St have?
Some of 2352 Cherry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Cherry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Cherry St is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Cherry St offers parking.
Does 2352 Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 Cherry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Cherry St have a pool?
No, 2352 Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 2352 Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University