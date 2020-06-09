2352 Cherry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love this fabulous 1825 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Park Hill home 6 blocks from City Park, Denver Zoo, and Denver Museum of Nature and Science and walking distance to The Cherry Tomato, Spinelli's Market and Ice cream and Coffee, Turtle Park Playground. This home has original refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, and original woodwork, as well as a full open basement with a washer and dryer. Plenty of closet/storage space in the three bedrooms and finished basement! A full bath upstairs features beautiful dual pedestal sinks and a clawfoot tub. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and tile backsplash. The backyard has a large deck and yard, as well as a small 1 car detached garage. You will love the convenience of a mudroom off of the rear entrance.



Pets, both cats and dogs will be considered on a case by case scenario.



NO SMOKING.

To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia 720 882-8040 Patricia@woodruffpm.com