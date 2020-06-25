2348 Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

Delightfully spacious home with many unique features in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods.



This brick home is less than a half block from McAuliffe International School which is a gorgeous archetectural structure but it also offers weekend or evening recreation only 1/2 block away with basketball courts, tennis courts, and a large field. Ivanhoe also ends at a T street which helps minimize through traffic.



The top floor features a picturesque reading nook with nice hardwood floors, built in bookcases, and a big window that overlooks the picket fenced in yard and large shade tree. The large upstairs bedroom has built in bunk-style lofted beds and vaulted ceiling. The upstairs also has lots of extra storage or play space.



The main floor includes a classic brick bungalow entry, large living room, a formal dining room, spacious sunny master bedroom, bedroom or den, kitchen and bathroom. The remodeled kitchen has exposed brick, a gas stove, slab granite counters and classic cabinets and glass door built-in hutch. There are hardwood floors through out the house.



The basement has 2 additional rooms one with full egress, a bath with shower, laundry room and a family/TV room. There is also lots of additional storage space and plenty of light.



The outside space is quite nice with the entire property fenced in. There is a large covered front porch with a swing. The backyard has a flagstone patio so you can't go wrong front or back.



This is a very lovely property with both original quintessential bungalow character as well as modern updates.



Thank you for your interest. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website www.jmrealty.managebuilding.com.



We require a rental background check and damage deposit equal to one months rent.

The house is situated on a large (6250 sq ft) lot, on a mid- block in Park Hill Elementary School boundaries, It is an easy walk to Perk Hill, Cake Crumbs, Tables, Oblio's, and other Park Hill businesses.