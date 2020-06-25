All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2348 Ivanhoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2348 Ivanhoe Street
Last updated March 22 2020 at 4:47 PM

2348 Ivanhoe Street

2348 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2348 Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Delightfully spacious home with many unique features in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods.

This brick home is less than a half block from McAuliffe International School which is a gorgeous archetectural structure but it also offers weekend or evening recreation only 1/2 block away with basketball courts, tennis courts, and a large field. Ivanhoe also ends at a T street which helps minimize through traffic.

The top floor features a picturesque reading nook with nice hardwood floors, built in bookcases, and a big window that overlooks the picket fenced in yard and large shade tree. The large upstairs bedroom has built in bunk-style lofted beds and vaulted ceiling. The upstairs also has lots of extra storage or play space.

The main floor includes a classic brick bungalow entry, large living room, a formal dining room, spacious sunny master bedroom, bedroom or den, kitchen and bathroom. The remodeled kitchen has exposed brick, a gas stove, slab granite counters and classic cabinets and glass door built-in hutch. There are hardwood floors through out the house.

The basement has 2 additional rooms one with full egress, a bath with shower, laundry room and a family/TV room. There is also lots of additional storage space and plenty of light.

The outside space is quite nice with the entire property fenced in. There is a large covered front porch with a swing. The backyard has a flagstone patio so you can't go wrong front or back.

This is a very lovely property with both original quintessential bungalow character as well as modern updates.

Thank you for your interest. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 to schedule a showing or submit an application on our website www.jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

We require a rental background check and damage deposit equal to one months rent.
The house is situated on a large (6250 sq ft) lot, on a mid- block in Park Hill Elementary School boundaries, It is an easy walk to Perk Hill, Cake Crumbs, Tables, Oblio's, and other Park Hill businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
2348 Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 2348 Ivanhoe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Ivanhoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Ivanhoe Street offers parking.
Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 2348 Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 2348 Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Ivanhoe Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University