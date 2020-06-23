All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

234 W. 2nd Ave.

234 W 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

234 W 2nd Ave, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Queen Ann 3 bed 2 bath in historic Baker Neighborhood - 2,582 square foot Queen Anne Victorian located in the heart of Baker Neighborhood remodeled in 2011 offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The back yard was made for barbecuing and relaxing by the fire pit. Besides three bedrooms,an extra office or media room there is a loft for extra living space. The location is next to restaurant and shopping district. Fireplace and great staircase and a spiral stair way leading to large loft area. Cherry cabinets with crown molding, soft close doors, full extension drawers. Beautiful stainless steel appliances. Pre-wired entertainment system with multiple controllers for inside and outside. 2nd floor 3 great bedrooms with 2 full baths and a powder room on first floor. Winding stair case leads to a large finished attic loft great for guest room, play area etc. 2 car detached garage.

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 years old
Deposit equal to a month's rent

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE4673554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have any available units?
234 W. 2nd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have?
Some of 234 W. 2nd Ave.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 W. 2nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
234 W. 2nd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W. 2nd Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 234 W. 2nd Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 234 W. 2nd Ave. offers parking.
Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W. 2nd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have a pool?
No, 234 W. 2nd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 234 W. 2nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W. 2nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W. 2nd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
