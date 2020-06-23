234 W. 2nd Ave.

Amenities

Queen Ann 3 bed 2 bath in historic Baker Neighborhood - 2,582 square foot Queen Anne Victorian located in the heart of Baker Neighborhood remodeled in 2011 offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The back yard was made for barbecuing and relaxing by the fire pit. Besides three bedrooms,an extra office or media room there is a loft for extra living space. The location is next to restaurant and shopping district. Fireplace and great staircase and a spiral stair way leading to large loft area. Cherry cabinets with crown molding, soft close doors, full extension drawers. Beautiful stainless steel appliances. Pre-wired entertainment system with multiple controllers for inside and outside. 2nd floor 3 great bedrooms with 2 full baths and a powder room on first floor. Winding stair case leads to a large finished attic loft great for guest room, play area etc. 2 car detached garage.



Application fee $35 for each household member 18 years old

Deposit equal to a month's rent



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



