Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

230 Meade Street

230 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 5 Bedroom Home- Available June 1st!! 3-Car Garage, Extra Storage, Patio, Centrally Located!! - Come home to this Updated 5 Bedroom with 2 remodeled baths.!

This newly upgraded home has New Carpet, Five bedrooms with large closets, modern kitchen, Wine Cellar/Extra Lg Closet,
Beautiful Private Patio, and a Huge Garage!

This home boasts a spacious living room that opens to the dining room & kitchen for those social occasions or just to enjoy. You can also appreciate tiled baths, new washer & dryer, updated electric, & central air.

The upgrades include new lighting fixtures, new carpet, new window coverings, fresh designer paint, and flooring and appliance upgrades, just to name a few.

This property is centrally located!! Close to everything great central Denver can offer like shopping and schools access to everywhere swiftly, and restaurants.

With a neighborhood atmosphere surrounding and everything great in walking distance--this home won't last long!

$2,495.00 includes water, sewer, & trash.

Close to: Schools, 6th Ave, I-25, Shopping, Restaurants, 1st Ave Co-Op, Recreation Center, & Parks.

Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.

Text or Call Laura at 303-525-0462

Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

For more info call 303-233-3976

(RLNE4922126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Meade Street have any available units?
230 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Meade Street have?
Some of 230 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Meade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Meade Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 230 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 230 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Meade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
