230 Meade Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 5 Bedroom Home- Available June 1st!! 3-Car Garage, Extra Storage, Patio, Centrally Located!! - Come home to this Updated 5 Bedroom with 2 remodeled baths.!



This newly upgraded home has New Carpet, Five bedrooms with large closets, modern kitchen, Wine Cellar/Extra Lg Closet,

Beautiful Private Patio, and a Huge Garage!



This home boasts a spacious living room that opens to the dining room & kitchen for those social occasions or just to enjoy. You can also appreciate tiled baths, new washer & dryer, updated electric, & central air.



The upgrades include new lighting fixtures, new carpet, new window coverings, fresh designer paint, and flooring and appliance upgrades, just to name a few.



This property is centrally located!! Close to everything great central Denver can offer like shopping and schools access to everywhere swiftly, and restaurants.



With a neighborhood atmosphere surrounding and everything great in walking distance--this home won't last long!



$2,495.00 includes water, sewer, & trash.



Close to: Schools, 6th Ave, I-25, Shopping, Restaurants, 1st Ave Co-Op, Recreation Center, & Parks.



Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.



Text or Call Laura at 303-525-0462



Also, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



For more info call 303-233-3976



(RLNE4922126)