Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table hot tub yoga

Large, 2nd level apartment with huge walk-in closet, tons of storage, Washer and Dryer in unit and balcony. Amenities include yoga/spin room, billiards, pool, hot tub and amazing views of the city, and gym. Located in the Highlands walking distance to surrounding restaurants and bars. Parking available for an extra $75 a month.