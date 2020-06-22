All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2225 Buchtel Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2225 Buchtel Boulevard

2225 East Buchtel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2225 East Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
lobby
pet friendly
High-rise View Condo right across the street from DU Campus. Unit has Washer and Dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and light rail. Light rail has direct access to downtown and Denver Tech Center ideal for work commutes or leisure activities. Unit features balcony, hardwood floors throughout,and tile kitchen counters. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and there are expansive views from all sides. Building features secured access, renovated lobby and club room and swimming pool. Heat included included in rent. All pets considered with $250 non-refundable deposit. Parking space is $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have any available units?
2225 Buchtel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have?
Some of 2225 Buchtel Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Buchtel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Buchtel Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Buchtel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Buchtel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Buchtel Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
