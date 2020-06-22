2225 Buchtel Boulevard

Amenities

High-rise View Condo right across the street from DU Campus. Unit has Washer and Dryer in unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shops and light rail. Light rail has direct access to downtown and Denver Tech Center ideal for work commutes or leisure activities. Unit features balcony, hardwood floors throughout,and tile kitchen counters. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and there are expansive views from all sides. Building features secured access, renovated lobby and club room and swimming pool. Heat included included in rent. All pets considered with $250 non-refundable deposit. Parking space is $100/month.