222 S Decatur St B

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit B Available 05/21/20 Decatur Basement Studio - Property Id: 114365



Welcome home! This unit is a partially furnished studio garden level apartment. It has been recently updated with fresh paint and new carpet. This unit is perfect for a minimalist or someone new to town just trying to get a start in beautiful Denver! The rent listed includes ALL UTILITIES!! Don't overpay downtown when you can have this perfect unit for one set monthly price. The backyard isn't currently fenced in, but we have plans to fence in and add artificial turf for the tenants and their Doggos to enjoy!



The location is perfect! get a nice family neighborhood feel while being just 5 minutes from Hwy 6, I25, I70! Sobo area is just down Alameda about 5 minutes, Lodo, RiNo, highlands are all 10-15minute drives away. We've had traveling nurses, students, etc. stay due to the location convencienc!



Max Occupancy on this unit is 2 people. We are willing to remove furniture if you desire to bring your own. Garage parking available for an additional cost.



Inquire today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114365

Property Id 114365



(RLNE5659922)