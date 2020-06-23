All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 222 S Decatur St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
222 S Decatur St B
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

222 S Decatur St B

222 S Decatur St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

222 S Decatur St, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit B Available 05/21/20 Decatur Basement Studio - Property Id: 114365

Welcome home! This unit is a partially furnished studio garden level apartment. It has been recently updated with fresh paint and new carpet. This unit is perfect for a minimalist or someone new to town just trying to get a start in beautiful Denver! The rent listed includes ALL UTILITIES!! Don't overpay downtown when you can have this perfect unit for one set monthly price. The backyard isn't currently fenced in, but we have plans to fence in and add artificial turf for the tenants and their Doggos to enjoy!

The location is perfect! get a nice family neighborhood feel while being just 5 minutes from Hwy 6, I25, I70! Sobo area is just down Alameda about 5 minutes, Lodo, RiNo, highlands are all 10-15minute drives away. We've had traveling nurses, students, etc. stay due to the location convencienc!

Max Occupancy on this unit is 2 people. We are willing to remove furniture if you desire to bring your own. Garage parking available for an additional cost.

Inquire today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114365
Property Id 114365

(RLNE5659922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Decatur St B have any available units?
222 S Decatur St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Decatur St B have?
Some of 222 S Decatur St B's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Decatur St B currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Decatur St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Decatur St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St B is pet friendly.
Does 222 S Decatur St B offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St B offers parking.
Does 222 S Decatur St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 S Decatur St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Decatur St B have a pool?
No, 222 S Decatur St B does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Decatur St B have accessible units?
No, 222 S Decatur St B does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Decatur St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 S Decatur St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University