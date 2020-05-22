All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2155 Buchtel Blvd.

2155 Buchtel Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dbad5480fb ---- Situated across the street from the University of Denver campus, and next door to the lightrail, Trivium offers a smart choice for those seeking an enlightening living environment. From open-concept interiors with sleek modern finishes, to luxury amenities like a plush resident lounge with large-screen TVs and outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, you&rsquo;ll have the perfect setting in which to unwind, recharge and play. Choose from a renovated studio, 1-bedroom or 2 bedroom apartment, complete with stainless appliances, dishwasher, spacious balconies and patios, and large walk-in closets. Covered parking is available, and the lightrail is just a 15-second walk away, affording quick access to downtown Denver&rsquo;s cultural hotspots. The University of Denver (DU) neighborhood is walkable to campus, coffee shops and restaurants, including La Belle Rosette, The Pioneer, Crimson & Gold, Thai Basil, and Mustard&rsquo;s Last Stand. It's super close to I-25 and the light rail, with access to the Denver area&rsquo;s best shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences. Washington Park is less than 2 miles away, and offers ample space for running biking, tennis and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have any available units?
2155 Buchtel Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have?
Some of 2155 Buchtel Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Buchtel Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Buchtel Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Buchtel Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. has a pool.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

