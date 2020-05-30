2155 Buchtel Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d99a3eb0fb ----

Situated across the street from the University of Denver campus, and next door to the lightrail, Trivium offers a smart choice for those seeking an enlightening living environment. From open-concept interiors with sleek modern finishes, to luxury amenities like a plush resident lounge with large-screen TVs and outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, you?ll have the perfect setting in which to unwind, recharge and play.



Choose from a renovated studio, 1-bedroom or 2 bedroom apartment, complete with stainless appliances, dishwasher, spacious balconies and patios, and large walk-in closets. Covered parking is available, and the lightrail is just a 15-second walk away, affording quick access to downtown Denver?s cultural hotspots.

Trivium is located across the street from the DU campus, and easily walkable to the Ritchie Center, Sturm College of Law and the Magness Arena. Three light rail lines are just next door, affording access to the Denver area?s best shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences. Washington Park is less than 2 miles away, and offers ample space for running biking, tennis and more.