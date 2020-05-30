All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2155 Buchtel Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2155 Buchtel Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2155 Buchtel Blvd.

2155 East Buchtel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2155 East Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d99a3eb0fb ----
Situated across the street from the University of Denver campus, and next door to the lightrail, Trivium offers a smart choice for those seeking an enlightening living environment. From open-concept interiors with sleek modern finishes, to luxury amenities like a plush resident lounge with large-screen TVs and outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, you?ll have the perfect setting in which to unwind, recharge and play.

Choose from a renovated studio, 1-bedroom or 2 bedroom apartment, complete with stainless appliances, dishwasher, spacious balconies and patios, and large walk-in closets. Covered parking is available, and the lightrail is just a 15-second walk away, affording quick access to downtown Denver?s cultural hotspots.
Trivium is located across the street from the DU campus, and easily walkable to the Ritchie Center, Sturm College of Law and the Magness Arena. Three light rail lines are just next door, affording access to the Denver area?s best shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences. Washington Park is less than 2 miles away, and offers ample space for running biking, tennis and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have any available units?
2155 Buchtel Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have?
Some of 2155 Buchtel Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Buchtel Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Buchtel Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Buchtel Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. has a pool.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Buchtel Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Buchtel Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University