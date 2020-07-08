All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2145 S Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2145 S Washington St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

2145 S Washington St

2145 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2145 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Lovely brick home set in a great location, close to D.U., Porter Hospital, Pearl Street, light rail and loaded with charm, gleaming hardwood floors. This home has a bright kitchen, dining room and a great finished basement. There are 3 off-street spaces for parking in the back, uncovered. Home is in great condition with new roof, windows, furnace and hot water heater. The home is a raised ranch with The master bdrm is on the main level and three bedrooms down. Covered front porch to relax on and Harvard Gulch Park is 1/2 block, rec center, outdoor pool and an executive 9 hole golf course.Pets will be considered with deposit and pet rent and some restrictions. Call Linda for more information at 303-994-2689 or go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. All adults over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 S Washington St have any available units?
2145 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 S Washington St have?
Some of 2145 S Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
2145 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 2145 S Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 2145 S Washington St offers parking.
Does 2145 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 S Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 2145 S Washington St has a pool.
Does 2145 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 2145 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 S Washington St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University