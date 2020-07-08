2145 S Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Lovely brick home set in a great location, close to D.U., Porter Hospital, Pearl Street, light rail and loaded with charm, gleaming hardwood floors. This home has a bright kitchen, dining room and a great finished basement. There are 3 off-street spaces for parking in the back, uncovered. Home is in great condition with new roof, windows, furnace and hot water heater. The home is a raised ranch with The master bdrm is on the main level and three bedrooms down. Covered front porch to relax on and Harvard Gulch Park is 1/2 block, rec center, outdoor pool and an executive 9 hole golf course.Pets will be considered with deposit and pet rent and some restrictions. Call Linda for more information at 303-994-2689 or go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. All adults over 18 must apply.