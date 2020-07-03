2130 Franklin Street

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bathroom studio apartment in Denver is ready to welcome you home!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a stove and refrigerator. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, NEW carpet, and onsite shared laundry. Parkimg for the property is off street.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain weather of Colorado from the shared backyard. Within walking distance is City Park, Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center, and St Josephs Hospital. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Civic Center Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd, I-70, and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed



Sorry, no utilities are included.



