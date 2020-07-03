All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2130 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2130 Franklin Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:14 PM

2130 Franklin Street

2130 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2130 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful 1 bathroom studio apartment in Denver is ready to welcome you home!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a stove and refrigerator. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, NEW carpet, and onsite shared laundry. Parkimg for the property is off street.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain weather of Colorado from the shared backyard. Within walking distance is City Park, Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center, and St Josephs Hospital. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Civic Center Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd, I-70, and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Franklin Street have any available units?
2130 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2130 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2130 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University