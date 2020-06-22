2029 South Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage cats allowed dogs allowed

* Offered by Grace Property Management * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history * Download a rental application from our web-site * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's Premier Property Management Firm * Available for immediate move-in * We do NOT work with Section 8 housing * Great location, 1 mile to Wash Park, Platt Park, Rosedale Park, Harvard Gulch and Overland Golf Courses * 1930's brick ranch with full finished basement * Basement is a secondary suite ,"mother-in-law" basement with it own family room, bedroom, bathroom and full kitchen! * All hardwood floors on main level * Energy efficient windows * Large, fenced yard back * 1 car detached garage * Ready for immediate move-in * High demand -- hurry!! * Full Finished Basement with a full kitchen and 1 guest bedroom and full bathroom