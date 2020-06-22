All apartments in Denver
2029 South Pennsylvania Street

2029 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

2029 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
* Offered by Grace Property Management * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks to look beyond credit score with a focus on rental history * Download a rental application from our web-site * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's Premier Property Management Firm * Available for immediate move-in * We do NOT work with Section 8 housing * Great location, 1 mile to Wash Park, Platt Park, Rosedale Park, Harvard Gulch and Overland Golf Courses * 1930's brick ranch with full finished basement * Basement is a secondary suite ,"mother-in-law" basement with it own family room, bedroom, bathroom and full kitchen! * All hardwood floors on main level * Energy efficient windows * Large, fenced yard back * 1 car detached garage * Ready for immediate move-in * High demand -- hurry!! * Full Finished Basement with a full kitchen and 1 guest bedroom and full bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

