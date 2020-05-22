Amenities

199 Quebec St. #M Available 07/15/20 Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom top level apartment in Lowry! Available July 15th! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 528-5641, 199-quebec-st@rent.dynasty.com



Available July 15th is this top level and open layout apartment with lots of natural light. Located near Quebec and 1st in the Lowry area!



This apartment is approximately 1278 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one bathroom is right off the master bedroom! This gorgeous apartment also comes with large walk in closets living room, dining room area, fridge, electric range, dishwasher, gas fireplace, storage, central A/C, washer and dryer and patio with a birds eye view! There are shopping centers and parks within walking distance and close proximity to Lowry Beer Gardens!



Rent is $1,900/month and there is a minimum of $1,900 required for the security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



Small dogs, are negotiable with a $200 pet deposit and $50 pet rent



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5925-w-morraine-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



