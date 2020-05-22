All apartments in Denver
199 Quebec St. #M

199 Quebec St · No Longer Available
Location

199 Quebec St, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
199 Quebec St. #M Available 07/15/20 Spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom top level apartment in Lowry! Available July 15th! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 528-5641, 199-quebec-st@rent.dynasty.com

Available July 15th is this top level and open layout apartment with lots of natural light. Located near Quebec and 1st in the Lowry area!

This apartment is approximately 1278 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one bathroom is right off the master bedroom! This gorgeous apartment also comes with large walk in closets living room, dining room area, fridge, electric range, dishwasher, gas fireplace, storage, central A/C, washer and dryer and patio with a birds eye view! There are shopping centers and parks within walking distance and close proximity to Lowry Beer Gardens!

Rent is $1,900/month and there is a minimum of $1,900 required for the security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

Small dogs, are negotiable with a $200 pet deposit and $50 pet rent

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5925-w-morraine-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2312116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Quebec St. #M have any available units?
199 Quebec St. #M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 Quebec St. #M have?
Some of 199 Quebec St. #M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Quebec St. #M currently offering any rent specials?
199 Quebec St. #M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Quebec St. #M pet-friendly?
No, 199 Quebec St. #M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 199 Quebec St. #M offer parking?
No, 199 Quebec St. #M does not offer parking.
Does 199 Quebec St. #M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Quebec St. #M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Quebec St. #M have a pool?
No, 199 Quebec St. #M does not have a pool.
Does 199 Quebec St. #M have accessible units?
No, 199 Quebec St. #M does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Quebec St. #M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Quebec St. #M has units with dishwashers.
