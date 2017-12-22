All apartments in Denver
199 Quebec St

199 Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

199 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
Pristine 3rd floor walk-up 2 bedroom 2 bath condo unit in Mayfair LOWRY! PETS OK!! Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, high ceilings, central heating and air, patio, ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPACE, bike storage and one off street RESERVED PARKING SPACE. Freshly Painted. Washer and Dryer Included. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center with shops, restaurants, Lowry Beer Garden and the Wings Over the Rockies Space Museum. Convenient to Stapleton, Downtown and Cherry Creek. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. $1670/mo 17 month lease. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Security Deposit ONLY $500 due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Quebec St have any available units?
199 Quebec St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 Quebec St have?
Some of 199 Quebec St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Quebec St currently offering any rent specials?
199 Quebec St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Quebec St pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Quebec St is pet friendly.
Does 199 Quebec St offer parking?
Yes, 199 Quebec St offers parking.
Does 199 Quebec St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Quebec St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Quebec St have a pool?
No, 199 Quebec St does not have a pool.
Does 199 Quebec St have accessible units?
No, 199 Quebec St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Quebec St have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Quebec St does not have units with dishwashers.
