199 Quebec St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage pet friendly

Pristine 3rd floor walk-up 2 bedroom 2 bath condo unit in Mayfair LOWRY! PETS OK!! Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, high ceilings, central heating and air, patio, ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPACE, bike storage and one off street RESERVED PARKING SPACE. Freshly Painted. Washer and Dryer Included. Walking distance to Lowry Town Center with shops, restaurants, Lowry Beer Garden and the Wings Over the Rockies Space Museum. Convenient to Stapleton, Downtown and Cherry Creek. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. $1670/mo 17 month lease. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Security Deposit ONLY $500 due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Please call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing today!