Last updated May 13 2019 at 7:27 PM

1980 Willow St.

1980 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Willow Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated bungalow with lots of character and unique finishes. Updated wood floors throughout, new appliances, updated bathroom, and cabinets. Brand new tile floor in the kitchen. Open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. Great backyard with large patio, fire pit, and detached 2.5 car garage. Washer/dryer included, stay cool with central AC.

Fantastic location near Park Hill and Stapleton. Tons of restaurants, breweries, shopping, trails, and parks all within close proximity. Easy commute to downtown Denver (20 mins), DIA (20 mins) or the DTC (30 mins). Conveniently close to public transportation.

Cat-friendly and Dog-friendly, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Willow St. have any available units?
1980 Willow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 Willow St. have?
Some of 1980 Willow St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Willow St. currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Willow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Willow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 Willow St. is pet friendly.
Does 1980 Willow St. offer parking?
Yes, 1980 Willow St. offers parking.
Does 1980 Willow St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 Willow St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Willow St. have a pool?
No, 1980 Willow St. does not have a pool.
Does 1980 Willow St. have accessible units?
No, 1980 Willow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Willow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 Willow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
