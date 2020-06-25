1980 Willow St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely updated bungalow with lots of character and unique finishes. Updated wood floors throughout, new appliances, updated bathroom, and cabinets. Brand new tile floor in the kitchen. Open floor plan with lots of windows and natural light. Great backyard with large patio, fire pit, and detached 2.5 car garage. Washer/dryer included, stay cool with central AC.



Fantastic location near Park Hill and Stapleton. Tons of restaurants, breweries, shopping, trails, and parks all within close proximity. Easy commute to downtown Denver (20 mins), DIA (20 mins) or the DTC (30 mins). Conveniently close to public transportation.



Cat-friendly and Dog-friendly, no smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate