1974 Little Raven St.

ONE MONTH FREE: Riverpark Two Bedroom: Confluence - Property Id: 256290
SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE, expires on 5/31/2020. One unit ready for May.
Central to the Riverfront Park neighborhood, within walking distance to Commons Park, LoDo's shops, and a bus ride away from 16th street mall; covered garage parking available. Green living with cheaper utility bills at this LEED Gold certified community.
INTERIORS:
Unique floor plans w/ designer palettes, stainless steel appliances + granite countertops, lighting package w/ pendant lights, Wood-style flooring, Ceiling fans,
Full-size washer & dryer every unit, Spacious walk-in closets, park, mountain and skyline views on private patios or balconies.
AMENITIES:
Resort-style courtyard pool w/ sundeck (outdoor fireplace and grill), Fitness center,
Yoga room w/ fitness classes, resident lounge & clubroom, business center, Cyber caf, bicycle repair room & storage, Paw spa, Luxer One package room,
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available, Covered garage parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256290
Property Id 256290
(RLNE5684914)