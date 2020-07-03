1974 Little Raven St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

ONE MONTH FREE: Riverpark Two Bedroom: Confluence - Property Id: 256290



SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE, expires on 5/31/2020. One unit ready for May.



Central to the Riverfront Park neighborhood, within walking distance to Commons Park, LoDo's shops, and a bus ride away from 16th street mall; covered garage parking available. Green living with cheaper utility bills at this LEED Gold certified community.



INTERIORS:

Unique floor plans w/ designer palettes, stainless steel appliances + granite countertops, lighting package w/ pendant lights, Wood-style flooring, Ceiling fans,

Full-size washer & dryer every unit, Spacious walk-in closets, park, mountain and skyline views on private patios or balconies.



AMENITIES:

Resort-style courtyard pool w/ sundeck (outdoor fireplace and grill), Fitness center,

Yoga room w/ fitness classes, resident lounge & clubroom, business center, Cyber caf, bicycle repair room & storage, Paw spa, Luxer One package room,

Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available, Covered garage parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256290

Property Id 256290



(RLNE5684914)