All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
1974 Little Raven St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1974 Little Raven St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1974 Little Raven St

1974 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1974 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
ONE MONTH FREE: Riverpark Two Bedroom: Confluence - Property Id: 256290

SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE, expires on 5/31/2020. One unit ready for May.

Central to the Riverfront Park neighborhood, within walking distance to Commons Park, LoDo's shops, and a bus ride away from 16th street mall; covered garage parking available. Green living with cheaper utility bills at this LEED Gold certified community.

INTERIORS:
Unique floor plans w/ designer palettes, stainless steel appliances + granite countertops, lighting package w/ pendant lights, Wood-style flooring, Ceiling fans,
Full-size washer & dryer every unit, Spacious walk-in closets, park, mountain and skyline views on private patios or balconies.

AMENITIES:
Resort-style courtyard pool w/ sundeck (outdoor fireplace and grill), Fitness center,
Yoga room w/ fitness classes, resident lounge & clubroom, business center, Cyber caf, bicycle repair room & storage, Paw spa, Luxer One package room,
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available, Covered garage parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256290
Property Id 256290

(RLNE5684914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1974 Little Raven St have any available units?
1974 Little Raven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 Little Raven St have?
Some of 1974 Little Raven St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Little Raven St currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Little Raven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Little Raven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 Little Raven St is pet friendly.
Does 1974 Little Raven St offer parking?
Yes, 1974 Little Raven St offers parking.
Does 1974 Little Raven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 Little Raven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Little Raven St have a pool?
Yes, 1974 Little Raven St has a pool.
Does 1974 Little Raven St have accessible units?
No, 1974 Little Raven St does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Little Raven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 Little Raven St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University