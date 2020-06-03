All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1956 Lawrence St Crestone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1956 Lawrence St Crestone
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

1956 Lawrence St Crestone

1956 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1956 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
One Bedroom near Coors Field - Property Id: 145133

Sustainable Style & Smart Design - Featuring a luxurious blend of high-style and sustainable materials, our apartment homes are forward-thinking and environmentally friendly. We offer 12 unique one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans, spacious homes with open living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. Each beautiful space is designed with eco-conscious attributes, including Okite kitchen surfaces and solar shades. You'll have plenty of natural light from oversize windows, and views of Downtown Denver, LoDo, Coors Field or the Rocky Mountains. Most homes also feature a private deck or Juliet balcony. Enjoy energy-efficient living with upgraded amenities and smart modern style.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145133
Property Id 145133

(RLNE5479404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have any available units?
1956 Lawrence St Crestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have?
Some of 1956 Lawrence St Crestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 Lawrence St Crestone currently offering any rent specials?
1956 Lawrence St Crestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 Lawrence St Crestone pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone is pet friendly.
Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone offer parking?
No, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone does not offer parking.
Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have a pool?
No, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone does not have a pool.
Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have accessible units?
No, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 Lawrence St Crestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 Lawrence St Crestone has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University