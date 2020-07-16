All apartments in Denver
19510 E 50th Place

19510 East 50th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19510 East 50th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home In Green Valley Ranch - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch with over 1,275 Square Feet. Floor Plan Centers around a Great Room with attached Kitchen and easy access to the Side and Back yards. The home was just updated with new carpet, interior paint, and a new Front Loading Washer and Dryer.
Kitchen features Granite Countertops, all appliances, an Eating Nook and easy access to the Laundry Room. Master Bedroom features an attached bathroom with Granite Countertops, an over-sized soaking tub, and a Walk-In Closet. Two additional bedrooms share the Hallway Bathroom. Backyard has been designed with Low Maintenance features; no grass to mow in the backyard. The back yard has a very nice private deck to enjoy the summer evenings; the deck is shaded by the home. Home faces west with good sun exposure that helps melt the snow in Winter. Located close to DIA, Buckley AFB, shopping and schools. One small dog accepted.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent shall apply; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19510 E 50th Place have any available units?
19510 E 50th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19510 E 50th Place have?
Some of 19510 E 50th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19510 E 50th Place currently offering any rent specials?
19510 E 50th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19510 E 50th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19510 E 50th Place is pet friendly.
Does 19510 E 50th Place offer parking?
No, 19510 E 50th Place does not offer parking.
Does 19510 E 50th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19510 E 50th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19510 E 50th Place have a pool?
No, 19510 E 50th Place does not have a pool.
Does 19510 E 50th Place have accessible units?
No, 19510 E 50th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19510 E 50th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19510 E 50th Place has units with dishwashers.
