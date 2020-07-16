19510 E 50th Place

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home In Green Valley Ranch - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ranch style home in Green Valley Ranch with over 1,275 Square Feet. Floor Plan Centers around a Great Room with attached Kitchen and easy access to the Side and Back yards. The home was just updated with new carpet, interior paint, and a new Front Loading Washer and Dryer.

Kitchen features Granite Countertops, all appliances, an Eating Nook and easy access to the Laundry Room. Master Bedroom features an attached bathroom with Granite Countertops, an over-sized soaking tub, and a Walk-In Closet. Two additional bedrooms share the Hallway Bathroom. Backyard has been designed with Low Maintenance features; no grass to mow in the backyard. The back yard has a very nice private deck to enjoy the summer evenings; the deck is shaded by the home. Home faces west with good sun exposure that helps melt the snow in Winter. Located close to DIA, Buckley AFB, shopping and schools. One small dog accepted.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent shall apply; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



