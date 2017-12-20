Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Denver! Available May 15th!!! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***



To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at1(720) 571-8931



Available May 15th is this newly remodeled 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom,1 bathroom duplex, located Tejon and 39th Ave!



This beautiful unit comes with living room,alleyway parking, and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer!



Rent is $1,775.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,775.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant are responsible for all utilities!



View our virtual tour of this breath taking duplex!

http://tours.hotshotpros.com/485516?idx=1



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 1925-w-39th-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



