All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1925 W. 39th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1925 W. 39th Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1925 W. 39th Ave.

1925 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1925 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Denver! Available May 15th!!! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***

To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at1(720) 571-8931

Available May 15th is this newly remodeled 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom,1 bathroom duplex, located Tejon and 39th Ave!

This beautiful unit comes with living room,alleyway parking, and beautiful wood flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer!

Rent is $1,775.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,775.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

View our virtual tour of this breath taking duplex!
http://tours.hotshotpros.com/485516?idx=1

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 1925-w-39th-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2167013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have any available units?
1925 W. 39th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have?
Some of 1925 W. 39th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 W. 39th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1925 W. 39th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 W. 39th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1925 W. 39th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1925 W. 39th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 W. 39th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1925 W. 39th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1925 W. 39th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 W. 39th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 W. 39th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University