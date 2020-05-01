19003 E 53rd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

This newer home in Green Valley Ranch will impress you with it's very open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, archways and architectural elements. The home has been tastefully updated with 16" floor tiles throughout, granite countertops, granite fireplace surround, designer paint, lighting fixtures, vanities, and more! The split floor plan offers a private master bedroom on the upper level, and two additional bedrooms on the lower level.Behind the home, you can often view deer and other wildlife from the upper level balcony that overlooks the wooded open space. Located only minutes from the airport, this home is in easy commuting distance to Denver. Green Valley Ranch offers miles of walking trails, multiple playgrounds, open parks, the Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, and community recreation center. This home is in close proximity to Denver School for Science and Technology Green Valley Ranch campus and a future light rail location.



Owner pays trash, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, but no secured fence. No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.



Amenities: 2 Car Attached Garage, Granite Countertops, Backs to Open Space/Park, Convenient to D.I.A.