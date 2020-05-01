All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 20 2020

19003 E 53rd Ave

19003 East 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19003 East 53rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
This newer home in Green Valley Ranch will impress you with it's very open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, archways and architectural elements. The home has been tastefully updated with 16" floor tiles throughout, granite countertops, granite fireplace surround, designer paint, lighting fixtures, vanities, and more! The split floor plan offers a private master bedroom on the upper level, and two additional bedrooms on the lower level.Behind the home, you can often view deer and other wildlife from the upper level balcony that overlooks the wooded open space. Located only minutes from the airport, this home is in easy commuting distance to Denver. Green Valley Ranch offers miles of walking trails, multiple playgrounds, open parks, the Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, and community recreation center. This home is in close proximity to Denver School for Science and Technology Green Valley Ranch campus and a future light rail location.

Owner pays trash, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog Friendly, but no secured fence. No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: 2 Car Attached Garage, Granite Countertops, Backs to Open Space/Park, Convenient to D.I.A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19003 E 53rd Ave have any available units?
19003 E 53rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19003 E 53rd Ave have?
Some of 19003 E 53rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19003 E 53rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19003 E 53rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19003 E 53rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19003 E 53rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19003 E 53rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19003 E 53rd Ave offers parking.
Does 19003 E 53rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19003 E 53rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19003 E 53rd Ave have a pool?
No, 19003 E 53rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19003 E 53rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 19003 E 53rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19003 E 53rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19003 E 53rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

