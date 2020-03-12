All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1888 S Jackson St Apt 507

1888 South Jackson Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
online portal
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo. Stunning kitchen and baths, modern paint colors, newer carpet in the bedrooms, and luxury flooring in the living room/kitchen.
Coin-operated laundry onsite and on the same floor. This property has an abundance of amenities include a community indoor swimming pool, a community gathering room, and an indoor fitness center.
The bonus is two reserved parking spaces available for tenant use.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, basic cable, heat and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4654520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have any available units?
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have?
Some of 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 currently offering any rent specials?
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 is pet friendly.
Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 offer parking?
Yes, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 does offer parking.
Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have a pool?
Yes, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 has a pool.
Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have accessible units?
No, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 S Jackson St Apt 507 has units with dishwashers.
